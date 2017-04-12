SBS Filipino

PTSD and the police, emergency services

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_664049.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:07pm
Source: SBS

A national mental-health support organisation says police and emergency services lack the information they need about post-traumatic stress disorder. Beyond Blue is conducting an Australia-wide study to gain a better understanding of the condition and determine possible strategies for dealing with it.Image: Study looks into PTSD for police, emergency services (AAP)

Published 12 April 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 12 April 2017 at 4:07pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul