Public showing its anger over government chaos in Canberra

Federal leadership spill

The chamber of the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 25 August 2018 at 11:53am, updated 25 August 2018 at 11:58am
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The federal leadership spill has tested the resolve of the Australian public, with many saying they have had enough of squabbling ministers putting leadership ahead of the country.

And in Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s north-western Melbourne seat, many are now touting him as a shoo-in at the next election.

