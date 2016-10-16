Punsalang - Family Artists

Punsalang Family at SBS Studio, Federation Square, Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
Published 16 October 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 7 November 2016 at 12:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mommy Fritzie is a singer, Daddy Jordan was a member of UP Filipiniana and currently runs and teaches at a dance studio, big brother Adam is busy with theatre acting while youngest Paige played Kim's young son in Miss Saigon. Meet the family of performers, Punsalang family.
