Purple Tuesdays for the month of March

By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez

Highlights The Philippine Embassy in Canberra attended the UN Women Australia event where Minister for Foreign Affairs & Women Marise Payne was a speaker

Filipino-Australians in Canberra were actively involved in the recent clean-up drive of the Yarralumla Bay

Additional 300 slots are available for the coming Perth Mobile Consular Mission this 22-30 March for renewal of expired or expiring passports

Filipinos are encouraged to wear the color Purple every Tuesday to show solidarity for women and gender equality











