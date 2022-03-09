SBS Filipino

Purple Tuesdays for the month of March

Filipinos are encouarged to wear Purple every Tuesday this Women's month in support for the government's “We make change work for women” campaign this March Source: Philippine Embassy in Canberra website

Published 9 March 2022 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Daniel Marc Delena, with Maridel Martinez
The Philippine Embassy in Canberra launched the “We make change work for women” campaign in support of International Women's month.

Highlights
  • The Philippine Embassy in Canberra attended the UN Women Australia event where Minister for Foreign Affairs &amp; Women Marise Payne was a speaker
  • Filipino-Australians in Canberra were actively involved in the recent clean-up drive of the Yarralumla Bay
  • Additional 300 slots are available for the coming Perth Mobile Consular Mission this 22-30 March for renewal of expired or expiring passports
Filipinos are encouraged to wear the color Purple every Tuesday to show solidarity for women and gender equality

  

