Push for gender-sensitive toilets

Gender Neutral "All-Gender Restrooms" Sign

Source: Getty Images/JannHuizenga

Published 16 August 2019 at 3:56pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 9:27am
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

The Philippine National Police Human Rights Department said that it has been pushing for gender-sensitive toilets for some time now. PNP says gender-sensitive toilets are important to avoid discrimination, particularly in the LGBTQI+ community.

