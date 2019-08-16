Push for gender-sensitive toilets

Source: Getty Images/JannHuizenga
Published 16 August 2019 at 3:56pm, updated 19 August 2019 at 9:27am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The Philippine National Police Human Rights Department said that it has been pushing for gender-sensitive toilets for some time now. PNP says gender-sensitive toilets are important to avoid discrimination, particularly in the LGBTQI+ community.
