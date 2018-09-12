Push for technology help in suicide prevention

Η Shannai Pearce έχει δημιουργήσει το BiteBack, ένα διαδικτυακό εργαλείο που έχει ως στόχο να βοηθήσει νέους ανθρώπους Source: SBS
There is a fresh push for technology to play a bigger role in helping people battle depression. With suicide rates staying high, an online safety net could provide more help and hope.
