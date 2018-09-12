SBS Filipino

Push for technology help in suicide prevention

technology as a tool help people with depression

Η Shannai Pearce έχει δημιουργήσει το BiteBack, ένα διαδικτυακό εργαλείο που έχει ως στόχο να βοηθήσει νέους ανθρώπους Source: SBS

Published 12 September 2018 at 4:45pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 4:55pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

There is a fresh push for technology to play a bigger role in helping people battle depression. With suicide rates staying high, an online safety net could provide more help and hope.

