PUV Modernisation Program starts today

Modern PUV prototype

A modern jeepney design prototype Source: Department of Transportation Facebook page

Published 27 November 2018 at 3:05pm, updated 27 November 2018 at 4:16pm
By Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Latest news from the Visayan region by Nick Melgar

PUV modernisation program starts today as  LTO licensing office opens its second unit in Lapu-lapu; City approves new mobile network signal transmission; City allows firework sales for New Year as it also prepares for Sto Niño Sinulog; and PAG-ASA warns residents to prepare for at least two more typhoons before the year ends

