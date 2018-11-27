PUV modernisation program starts today as LTO licensing office opens its second unit in Lapu-lapu; City approves new mobile network signal transmission; City allows firework sales for New Year as it also prepares for Sto Niño Sinulog; and PAG-ASA warns residents to prepare for at least two more typhoons before the year ends
A modern jeepney design prototype Source: Department of Transportation Facebook page
By Nick Melgar
