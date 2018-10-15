QLD Premier urged to step down

This is part of the weekly report of Celeste Macintosh, with further reports on the award to the brave mother who shielded her baby and grandmother during a hailstorm, delays in departure of cruise ships because of bad weather, and the pro-choice rally in Brisbane.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP
Published 15 October 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 16 October 2018 at 8:27am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
A complaint against the premier of Queensland, Annastasia Palaszczuk has been submitted to the Ethics Committee, asking her to temporarily quit her position until a hearing is completed.
