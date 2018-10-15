SBS Filipino

QLD Premier urged to step down

SBS Filipino

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 16 October 2018 at 8:27am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A complaint against the premier of Queensland, Annastasia Palaszczuk has been submitted to the Ethics Committee, asking her to temporarily quit her position until a hearing is completed.

Published 15 October 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 16 October 2018 at 8:27am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This is part of the weekly report of Celeste Macintosh, with further reports on the award to the brave mother who shielded her baby and grandmother during a hailstorm, delays in departure of cruise ships because of bad weather, and the pro-choice rally in Brisbane.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom