QLD Premier withdraws support for Adani

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Source: AAP

Published 6 November 2017 at 3:12pm, updated 6 November 2017 at 3:16pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Queensland news. Summary of latest relevant news from the sunshine state by Celeste MacIntosh Image: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP)

QLD Premier withdraws loan support for Adani; LNP blocks veto; Nicholls says veto risks thousands of jobs; Greens Party proposes $1 flat fare for buses in Brisbane;  protests against closing of Manus Island detention centre.

