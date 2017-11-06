QLD Premier withdraws support for Adani

QLD Premier withdraws loan support for Adani; LNP blocks veto; Nicholls says veto risks thousands of jobs; Greens Party proposes $1 flat fare for buses in Brisbane; protests against closing of Manus Island detention centre.
Published 6 November 2017 at 3:12pm, updated 6 November 2017 at 3:16pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland news. Summary of latest relevant news from the sunshine state by Celeste MacIntosh
