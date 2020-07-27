SBS Filipino

QLD residents keen on border shutdown amid growing Covid-19 clusters in New South Wales

SBS Filipino

Queensland

A police officer stops a driver at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland-New South Wales border. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 27 July 2020 at 6:37pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A growing number of Queenslanders are supportive of calls to close borders anew on the back of rising Coronavirus cases in New South Wales. This comes as NSW has recorded 17 new cases of coronavirus overnight, eight of which were traced back to those in hotel quarantine. Listen in.

Published 27 July 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 27 July 2020 at 6:37pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom