QLD residents keen on border shutdown amid growing Covid-19 clusters in New South Wales

A police officer stops a driver at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland-New South Wales border. Source: AAP
Published 27 July 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 27 July 2020 at 6:37pm
By Joan Panopio
Source: SBS
A growing number of Queenslanders are supportive of calls to close borders anew on the back of rising Coronavirus cases in New South Wales. This comes as NSW has recorded 17 new cases of coronavirus overnight, eight of which were traced back to those in hotel quarantine. Listen in.
