QLD to shut borders as total confirmed cases climb to 319

The Queensland premier is urging people to remain patient and understanding as health authorities work to limit the impact of coronavirus. Source: AAP
Published 23 March 2020 at 12:54pm, updated 23 March 2020 at 6:00pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
From Wednesday midnight, the Queensland government will be imposing border controls as the state recorded more than 300 COVID-19 confirmed cases.
