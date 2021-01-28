SBS Filipino

Quarantine-free travel from NZ suspended further

Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd. Source: AAP

Published 29 January 2021 at 10:34am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Federal health officials have extended by three days the suspension of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand over concerns about a highly-infectious coronavirus variant.

The trans-Tasman travel bubble pause comes as Australia records 11 days without any locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Seven new hotel quarantine infections have been detected in three states.

