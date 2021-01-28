Quarantine-free travel from NZ suspended further

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Quarantine-free travel from NZ suspended furtherPlay05:56SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.87MB)Published 29 January 2021 at 10:34amBy Gareth BorehamPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBS Federal health officials have extended by three days the suspension of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand over concerns about a highly-infectious coronavirus variant.Published 29 January 2021 at 10:34amBy Gareth BorehamPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSThe trans-Tasman travel bubble pause comes as Australia records 11 days without any locally acquired COVID-19 cases.Seven new hotel quarantine infections have been detected in three states.ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?