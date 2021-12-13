SBS Filipino

Queensland has opened its borders to fully-vaccinated travellers

Long waits are anticipated at Queensland's borders.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has warned of long delays as "tens of thousands" head for Qld. (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 13 December 2021 at 3:11pm
Presented by TJ Correa
Tens of thousands of people are heading to Queensland by air and road after the state opened its border to vaccinated Australians

For the first time in 229 days,  people will not need to quarantine when coming to the state, if they are fully vaccinated, and get tested 72 hours before, and five days after arriving.

The early reopening of the border excites many people who plan to enter the state and be reunited with loved ones before Christmas.

Highlights

  • Queensland opens its borders to interstate travel
  • Travellers from New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT don't have to quarantine but will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, hold a border pass and get tested again on day five after arriving.
  • Nearly 81 per cent of Queenslanders are now fully vaccinated, but the remainder are being urged to get the jab to protect themselves against the virus.
 

READ MORE

Filipino temporary visa holders are weighing in whether to leave Australia or continue to be away from their family this Christmas



