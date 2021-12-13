Queensland has opened its borders to fully-vaccinated travellers

For the first time in 229 days, people will not need to quarantine when coming to the state, if they are fully vaccinated, and get tested 72 hours before, and five days after arriving.





The early reopening of the border excites many people who plan to enter the state and be reunited with loved ones before Christmas.





Queensland opens its borders to interstate travel

Travellers from New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT don't have to quarantine but will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, hold a border pass and get tested again on day five after arriving.

Nearly 81 per cent of Queenslanders are now fully vaccinated, but the remainder are being urged to get the jab to protect themselves against the virus.







