Queensland launches campaign to lure workers to work in regional Queensland

An incentive of $1,500 to come and work in regional Queensland





highlights





The campaign rolls out from the first of July, just before the region's peak holiday season.

The initiative will also include travel vouchers and low-cost accommodation.

Queensland has enjoyed an influx of visitors since February, but local operators have been unable to capitalise on the boom because of workforce shortages.

There is a huge shortage for workers in the tourism and hospitality industry all over Australia





