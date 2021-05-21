Queensland launches campaign to lure workers to work in regional Queensland

An incentive of $1,500 to come and work in regional Queensland
highlights
- The campaign rolls out from the first of July, just before the region's peak holiday season.
- The initiative will also include travel vouchers and low-cost accommodation.
- Queensland has enjoyed an influx of visitors since February, but local operators have been unable to capitalise on the boom because of workforce shortages.
There is a huge shortage for workers in the tourism and hospitality industry all over Australia
