Queensland launches campaign to lure workers to work in regional Queensland

Published 21 May 2021 at 2:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Virginia Langeberg, Claire Slattery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Queensland has launched a $7.5M campaign in a bid to lure workers from around the country to take up jobs in the state.

An incentive of $1,500 to come and work in regional Queensland

  • The campaign rolls out from the first of July, just before the region's peak holiday season.
  • The initiative will also include travel vouchers and low-cost accommodation.
  • Queensland has enjoyed an influx of visitors since February, but local operators have been unable to capitalise on the boom because of workforce shortages.
There is a huge shortage for workers in the tourism and hospitality industry all over Australia

