SBS Filipino

Queensland Referendum on Extension of Electoral Service

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_479641.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the state by Erwin Cabucos Image: Teresa Gambaro, left, and Campbell Newmann (AAP/ Josh Pryke, Lukas Coch)

Published 14 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Council rates for first time homebuyers will be free for six months in Brisbane should Rod Harding become mayor; Referendum on the extension of terms of electoral service to be held simultaneous with local elections next week; ABC and Courier Mail report that State Premier Campbell Newman may replaced resigned federal MP Teresa Gambaro; Child molester and killer Daniel Morcombe asked for leave to appeal his 2014 case.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January