Queensland rejects PM's offer of an emergency declaration for flood assistance

Queensland, tinanggihan ang alok ng Punong Ministro na maisama sa emergency declaration
SBS Filipino
11/03/202207:29
Highlights
- The same National Emergency Declaration was made in northern New South Wales but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk has rejected the offer, saying it's come too late.
- A new report by the Climate Council argues the cost of the east coast floods disaster shows the price of inaction on climate change.
- The report also finds the east coast floods rank among Australia's biggest natural disasters on record, as rising global temperatures intensify extreme weather events. It shows that over three days, Brisbane received 80 per cent of its annual rainfall - that's equal to more rain than London typically gets in a year.