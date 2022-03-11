SBS Filipino

Queensland rejects PM's offer of an emergency declaration for flood assistance

Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to ADF members in the Brisbane suburb of Milton

Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to ADF members in the Brisbane suburb of Milton

Published 11 March 2022 at 11:38am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Abby Dinham, Claire Slattery
Presented by TJ Correa
The Prime Minister has travelled to Brisbane to examine the city's flood clean-up operation, after facing anger a day earlier from stricken locals in northern New South Wales.

Queensland, tinanggihan ang alok ng Punong Ministro na maisama sa emergency declaration

Highlights

  • The same National Emergency Declaration was made in northern New South Wales but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk has rejected the offer, saying it's come too late.
  • A new report by the Climate Council argues the cost of the east coast floods disaster shows the price of inaction on climate change.
  • The report also finds the east coast floods rank among Australia's biggest natural disasters on record, as rising global temperatures intensify extreme weather events. It shows that over three days, Brisbane received 80 per cent of its annual rainfall - that's equal to more rain than London typically gets in a year.
 

