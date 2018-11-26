Queensland to launch anti-drink driving campaign #LiftLegends

The Queensland government will launch a new road safety campaign, #LiftLegend, encouraging Queenslanders to stay safe during the holiday season.





The state's road safety campaign aims to recruit 'Lift Legends', or people who will get people safely home after a big night out, says Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.





“Everyone needs a #LiftLegend this festive season and on Sunday 9 December our annual Christmas road safety campaign will put the call out to recruit them,” Mr Bailey said.





‘‘A #LiftLegend can be a friend, loved one, colleague, the local bus or cab driver," he said.





If you go to a celebration, plan ahead: Get a taxi or appoint a designated driver in your group who won’t drink. Source: Moment RF





“Someone who sits out a session for the team, just so sure their mates stay safe and enjoy the holiday period.”





While many people are aware of the dangers of drink driving, many still continue to drink and drive. Reports show that on average, drink driving claimed the lives of 55 people and 550 are seriously injured each year on Queensland roads.





"These aren’t just statistics, they're children, parents, friends, and loved ones.





“There are no excuses for drink driving and it is up to each and every one us to take responsibility for our driving behaviour to prevent these avoidable tragedies.





“Random breath testing will be out in force on Queensland roads this festive season, and testing can happen anywhere, anytime.”





Following last year's successful 'Plan B' drink driving campaign, which offered simple solutions to avoid drink driving, Mr Bailey said this year's campaign will champion the #LiftLegends out there.





‘‘The campaign also provides a practical Queensland-wide solution for those who are planning to drink as well as those who find themselves caught out in the moment of drinking.’’





The campaign will run over the Christmas/New Year holiday period through to Australia Day and will also be rolled out during key risk periods throughout the year like ANZAC Day and Labour Day.





The Queensland Government is also again teaming up with Queensland Cricket to promote the #LiftLegend message to audiences at Big Bash games this summer.





Tips to stay safe on the roads during the holiday season:

Pre-plan your #LiftLegend to avoid driving after drinking.

Never use your phone while driving – it is like driving drunk.

Don’t rush – stick to the speed limit and allow extra time for your journey.

Get a good night’s sleep before you hit the road and make sure you take regular breaks on long trips – fatigue kills.

Always buckle up. Every trip. Every time.

Drive to the conditions – increase your following distance and drive slower than the signed speed limit if stuck in bad weather (or delay your trip until the weather clears).

