Questions asked over unusual number of seasonal worker deaths

A makeshift memorial for Jone Roqica

Source: SBS

Published 19 June 2018 at 2:57pm, updated 19 June 2018 at 3:22pm
By Leesha McKenny
Allegations of substandard accommodation, withheld wages and false promises continue among seasonal workers on Australian farms. Image: A makeshift memorial for Jone Roqica (SBS)

Another death – the 14th in six years - has attracted scrutiny of the conditions faced by thousands of overseas workers taking casual jobs on Australians farms and orchards.





