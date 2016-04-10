SBS Filipino

Questions over government's 'Health Care homes' plan

SBS Filipino

Medicare logo

Medicare logo Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The main body representing Australian medical professionals has questioned a federal government plan for changes to the way health-care is delivered to people with multiple chronic diseases. Image: Medicare logo (AAP)

Published 10 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) says it wants more details about how the so-called "Health Care Homes" will be funded, ahead of a scheduled trial of the program starting next year.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January