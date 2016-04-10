Questions over government's 'Health Care homes' plan

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) says it wants more details about how the so-called "Health Care Homes" will be funded, ahead of a scheduled trial of the program starting next year.
Medicare logo Source: AAP
Published 10 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The main body representing Australian medical professionals has questioned a federal government plan for changes to the way health-care is delivered to people with multiple chronic diseases. Image: Medicare logo (AAP)
Published 10 April 2016 at 11:36am
By Brooke Boney
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share