Questions surround mental-health issues, treatments

An unidentified woman suspected of having mental problems

File photo dated 09/03/15 of a woman with her head in her hands. See PA story HEALTH Mental. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Source: Press Association

Published 15 October 2018 at 11:13am, updated 15 October 2018 at 4:31pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Available in other languages

A new poll shows most Australians lack a full awareness of mental-health issues and treatments. It has led to calls for greater funding to meet demands across the mental health sector.

