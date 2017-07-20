Justine Damond (just-EEN DAY-mund) was shot after she called police to report what she believed was a sexual assault in an alley behind her home.
Questions surround shooting of Australian woman in US
Published 20 July 2017 at 11:51am, updated 21 July 2017 at 1:33pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The fiance of an Australian woman fatally shot by a police officer in the United States city of Minneapolis says authorities have provided little information about what happened. Image: Zach Damond, left, and Don Damond (AAP)
