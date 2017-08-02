Image: R U OK? conversation van's six week journey kicks off from Uluru (supplied R U OK?)
R U OK? Conversation Convoy travels around Australia
Published 2 August 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 2 August 2017 at 5:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
R U OK? What to say when someone replies 'no'? The R U OK? Conversation Convoy will travel around Australia to help us .... R U OK?'s Katherine Newton tells us more
