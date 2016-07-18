Racing ban prompts fears for thousands of greyhounds

The revelation comes after state Premier Mike Baird stressed his decision to shut down the industry from July next year would not be reversed.
Image: Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney. Source: (AAP Image/David Moir)
Published 18 July 2016 at 10:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A veterinarian, who once worked for Greyhound Racing New South Wales, says the greyhound racing industry routinely flouts regulations around animal welfare. Image: Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney (AAP Image/David Moir)
Published 18 July 2016 at 10:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share