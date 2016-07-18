SBS Filipino

Racing ban prompts fears for thousands of greyhounds

SBS Filipino

Image: Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney.

Image: Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney. Source: (AAP Image/David Moir)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 July 2016 at 10:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A veterinarian, who once worked for Greyhound Racing New South Wales, says the greyhound racing industry routinely flouts regulations around animal welfare. Image: Greyhound dogs race at the Wentworth Park stadium in Sydney (AAP Image/David Moir)

Published 18 July 2016 at 10:46am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The revelation comes after state Premier Mike Baird stressed his decision to shut down the industry from July next year would not be reversed.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January