Racism Doesn't Dampen His Spirit to Serve

Mucktar Wesseh, a black candidate for Brisbane City councilor, refused to be intimidated by racist messages and threats on his candidacy; Police issued a warrant of arrest against Oliver Bridgeman, whose passport was confiscated for allegedly assisting terrorism, for involvement in violence and going against Australia's goals; Torrential rain hit Cairns and Innisfail; there is a great demand for tickets to World Science Festival which opens in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Published 7 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 8 March 2016 at 11:17am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the state by Erwin Cabucos Image: Mucktar Wesseh, left, an electoral candidate in Brisbane and a Labor supporter (Facebook)
Published 7 March 2016 at 1:01pm, updated 8 March 2016 at 11:17am
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share