Raining cats and dogs in Perth

The population of homeless cats and dogs have increased by 24 percent, with a total of cats without residence reaching 220 and dogs to 151.
Published 31 August 2017 at 9:31am, updated 31 August 2017 at 9:33am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Perth has witnessed an overflow of homeless cats and dogs this month, as reported by Cielo Franklin from Western Australia. Image: Cat and Dog (Getty Images)
Published 31 August 2017 at 9:31am, updated 31 August 2017 at 9:33am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share