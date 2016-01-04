SBS Filipino

Rains to Hit Southeast Queensland

Published 4 January 2016 at 1:06pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news in the state by Erwin Cabucos.

Continual rain will hit southeast Queensland this week, particularly today and tomorrow, according to Bureau of Metereology; Police search for a man who broke itno a chemist in Sunnybank Hills as they investigate a seperate mauling case in Fortitude Valley; and Dr Camerom Webb explains to RN Drive why mosquitoes bite.

