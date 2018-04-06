SBS Filipino

Raising bilingual children

Jed with her daughter Francesca

Jed reads to her daughter and narrates stories using the Filipino language Source: supplied by J Gerona

Published 6 April 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 5:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Jed Quiambao Gerona is a Filipina based in Sydney, she and her husband would like their two daughters aged four and eight months to learn the Filipino language. Her eldest daughter, Francesca, loves books and every time Jed reads her a story, she narrates it in Filipino.

