Raising bilingual children

Jed reads to her daughter and narrates stories using the Filipino language Source: supplied by J Gerona
Published 6 April 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 5:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Jed Quiambao Gerona is a Filipina based in Sydney, she and her husband would like their two daughters aged four and eight months to learn the Filipino language. Her eldest daughter, Francesca, loves books and every time Jed reads her a story, she narrates it in Filipino.
