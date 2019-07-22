SBS Filipino

Rallies around Australia call for an end to offshore detention

Protesters outside Melbourne's State Library

Protesters outside Melbourne's State Library Source: AAP

Published 22 July 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 22 July 2019 at 3:56pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Rallies to free Manus Island and Nauru asylum seekers have been held around Australia. Placards reading "bring them home" were held aloft as protesters called for the Morrison Government to allow asylum seekers into Australia.

