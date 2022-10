Highlights The last rate rise during an election campaign was in 2007

The 0.25 % rate hike will add $65 per month to the average $500,00 loan

The interest rate rise will affect the cost of mortgages, and rents and both major parties are promising big housing support packages.

The cash rate now sits at 0.35%, up from 0.1%, but the Reserve Bank predicts it will go higher.











