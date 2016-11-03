Re-development of old Royal Adelaide Hospital faces setback

A man died in an Adelaide Hospital when his oxygen tube was connected to his catheter by an unsupervised nursing student, a coronial inquest found; Government back to planning after winning land developer of a public property in Gillman, northwest of Adelaide, was not able to meet the financial deadline; The proposed re-development in th old Royal Adelaide Hospital is more likely not to happen, according to Park Lands Preservation Association; TOSCA to be staged in Adelaide for four days; and American singer David Pomeranz performed last night in Adelaide.



