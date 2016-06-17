SBS Filipino

Reaching out to the young Indigenous to vote

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_510553.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2016 at 9:46am, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:52pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When millions of Australians head to the polls next month to decide the nation's next government, Indigenous Australians will be under-represented. Image: Training to be polling officers (SBS)

Published 18 June 2016 at 9:46am, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:52pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Election data shows many are still missing out on having a vote.

But a grassroots program targeting first-time voters aims to engage more young and Indigenous Australians in the political process.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January