SBS Filipino

Reaction to 457 Visa Changes

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_668931.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 24 April 2017 at 8:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Reactions to the cancellation of 457 Visa for foreign workers in Australia have been mixed. Filipino-Australian solicitor Jess Icao lends his voice. Image: Foreign worker in Australia. (Getty Images)

Published 20 April 2017 at 12:26pm, updated 24 April 2017 at 8:56pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 457 Temporary working visa  will be replaced by 2 revised visas for those desiring to work in the country.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul