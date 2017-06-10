Reading club boosts children, parents from non-English backgrounds

Campsie Public School, in south-west Sydney, has started a reading club to enhance literacy skills, both for students and parents.
Published 10 June 2017 at 10:01am
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A primary school in Sydney is changing its way of teaching, and it is having a dramatic impact on NAPLAN (NAP-lan) results. Image: The reading club at Campsie Public School (SBS)
Published 10 June 2017 at 10:01am
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share