Reading Duterte's Reign

A Duterte Reader, Mlebourne luanch 30 November 2017

Nick Bisley with Nicole Curato Source: SBS Filipino

Published 1 December 2017 at 1:37pm, updated 1 December 2017 at 1:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

La Trobe Asia has featured several talks, discussions focusing on the Philippines. This week, it featured the Melbourne launch of Canberra based Filipino academic Nicole Curato's A Duterte Reader We talk to La Trobe Asia's Nick Bisley about his thoughts on the past year particularly after Rodrigo Duterte was elected into presidency and where the thinks the Philippine Australia relations is heading

with Nicole Curato
at the A Duterte Reader Melbourne launch, organized by La Trobe Asia, 30 November 2017 Source: SBS Filipino


