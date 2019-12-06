SBS Filipino

Rebuilding communities through 'bayanihan'

Gawad Kalinga , Nortth Cotabato , Bayanihan, Australia

In North Cotabato, we need to make HOPE stronger than the magnitude of DESPAI. (Luis Oquineña, Executive Director of Gawad Kalinga inspecting affecteda reas) Source: Supplied

Published 6 December 2019 at 4:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Local residents from Makilala, North Cotabato were forced to evacuate after a series of earthquakes have rendered their homes inhabitable. Through the support of Filipinos in Australia and around the globe, community spirit or 'bayanihan' has proven once again that nothing is impossible to achieve. Marisa Vedar, Gawad Kalinga in Australia tells us that as a community 'we need to make hope much stronger than the magnitude of despair.

