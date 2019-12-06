Rebuilding communities through 'bayanihan'

In North Cotabato, we need to make HOPE stronger than the magnitude of DESPAI. (Luis Oquineña, Executive Director of Gawad Kalinga inspecting affecteda reas) Source: Supplied
Published 6 December 2019 at 4:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Local residents from Makilala, North Cotabato were forced to evacuate after a series of earthquakes have rendered their homes inhabitable. Through the support of Filipinos in Australia and around the globe, community spirit or 'bayanihan' has proven once again that nothing is impossible to achieve. Marisa Vedar, Gawad Kalinga in Australia tells us that as a community 'we need to make hope much stronger than the magnitude of despair.
Published 6 December 2019 at 4:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share