Reclaiming her voice: Young mother defies societal pressure to pursue her dreams

Key Points Many young women feel pressured to race up the career ladder before they risk being set back by maternity leave and parenting responsibilities according to Australia Talks National Survey.

At the age of 23, Desa found herself faced with criticism and skepticism when she became pregnant.

Desa defies expectations, proving that being a young mother doesn't diminish dreams but makes them even more meaningful.

"Many people told me that I was wasting my potential and my future by not prioritizing my career before having a child. It felt like I had a deadline."





Desa temporarily set aside her aspirations to help support her family and pursued a career in nursing. Yet, her passion for singing remained alive and strong.





Determined to find her voice again, Desa made a conscious decision to reclaim her dreams and prove that motherhood does not define a woman's potential.





"My child is the one who gives me motivation because that's where I draw strength and inspiration from. I want my child to see mommy singing, and I want him to grow up loving music."





Listen to her story in this episode of Love Down Under:

