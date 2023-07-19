Reclaiming her voice: Young mother defies societal pressure to pursue her dreams

Desa Santos Estandarte

Aspiring singer, Desa Santos Estandarte had always dreamt of a career in music. However, when she became a mother at the age of 24, Desa faced a wave of discouragement and judgment from those around her.

Key Points
  • Many young women feel pressured to race up the career ladder before they risk being set back by maternity leave and parenting responsibilities according to Australia Talks National Survey.
  • At the age of 23, Desa found herself faced with criticism and skepticism when she became pregnant.
  • Desa defies expectations, proving that being a young mother doesn't diminish dreams but makes them even more meaningful.
"Many people told me that I was wasting my potential and my future by not prioritizing my career before having a child. It felt like I had a deadline."

Desa temporarily set aside her aspirations to help support her family and pursued a career in nursing. Yet, her passion for singing remained alive and strong.

Determined to find her voice again, Desa made a conscious decision to reclaim her dreams and prove that motherhood does not define a woman's potential.

"My child is the one who gives me motivation because that's where I draw strength and inspiration from. I want my child to see mommy singing, and I want him to grow up loving music."

Listen to her story in this episode of Love Down Under:
LDU DESA SANTOS image

SBS Filipino

18/07/202320:30
