Record donation to boost Australia's pandemic preparedness

Highlights
- Canadian and New Zealand philanthropist Geoffrey Cumming has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure next time there’s a pandemic, the world is better prepared.
- Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics aims to develop what they call platform therapeutics; drugs that can rapidly be altered to treat any widescale emerging viruses.
- With enhanced computing technology the centre will be able to make effective treatments within months, instead of years.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Scientists, politicians and one very well-off international philanthropist announce they’re joining forces to 'future-proof' humanity.
04:38
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino