SBS Filipino

Record donation to boost Australia's pandemic preparedness

SBS Filipino

PANDEMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCEMENT MELBOURNE

Geoffrey Cumming and his wife Anna at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne. Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2022 at 11:50am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS / SBS

A new global pandemic therapeutics centre is to be established in Melbourne, financed by a record donation from an international businessman.

Published 2 September 2022 at 11:50am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS / SBS
Highlights
  • Canadian and New Zealand philanthropist Geoffrey Cumming has pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure next time there’s a pandemic, the world is better prepared.
  • Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics aims to develop what they call platform therapeutics; drugs that can rapidly be altered to treat any widescale emerging viruses.
  • With enhanced computing technology the centre will be able to make effective treatments within months, instead of years.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS RNF image

Scientists, politicians and one very well-off international philanthropist announce they’re joining forces to 'future-proof' humanity.

04:38
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt