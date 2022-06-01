Record number of women in new ministry

Listen to the audio





The new Federal Government is taking shape, as Labor announces its official ministry with strong female representation.





Under Labor rules, the factions agree on the make-up of the frontbench, and the Prime Minister allocates which portfolios they hold.





The P-M reiterated his commitment to implementing the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full, including an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, and his priority to introduce a national integrity commission.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers agrees the new government is facing significant economic challenges it needs to address immediately.

The Nationals party has seen a change of leadership, David Littleproud will replace Barnaby Joyce, with a promise of bringing a different style of leadership to the role.

Tanya Plibersek, Catherine King, Clare O'Neil, and Michelle Rowland are among the women appointed as government ministers.





West Australian MP Anne Aly, from the left faction, will join the ministry in the early childhood education portfolio with some suggesting it is a recognition of the enormous gains in Western Australia.





Kristy McBain, who holds the southern NSW seat of Eden-Monaro, becomes the Minister for Regional Development.





Richard Marles is Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister while Mark Dreyfus is the Attorney-General. Tony Burke will be Employment and Workplace Relations Minister and also take on the arts portfolio. Senate Leader Penny Wong will be sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister





Jim Chalmers is Treasurer while Katy Gallagher will be sworn in as Finance Minister, Minister for Women, and Minister for Public Service.





Anthony Albanese held the first Labor caucus since being sworn in as the country's 31st Prime Minister.





Much like his election victory speech, the importance of discipline, party unity, and exclusivity was at the heart of the leader's address.





"We need to change the way that politics works in this country. We need to be more inclusive, we need to be prepared to reach out, and we need to be prepared to engage on those issues. We can do that in this parliament. My objective is to not keep this room as it is, my objective is to grow."









