Recovering ice addict pleads for regional help for others

Rebecca Slavin

Rebecca Slavin

Published 22 December 2016 at 1:41pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 2:41pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

A recovering ice addict in Victoria's far east says she fears countless lives are being jeopardised because of the difficulty in accessing drug-and-alcohol services in regional Australia. Image: Rebecca Slavin (SBS)

Rebecca Slavin nearly died while on her own drug binges and now is devoting her life to improving outcomes for those in the grip of addiction.

