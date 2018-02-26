SBS Filipino

Recyling Your Debt

SBS Filipino

Australian Currency (AAP)

Australian Currency (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2018 at 11:28am, updated 26 February 2018 at 11:31am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that you can invest in a property with funds from your equity? If you have accumulated equity from your current loan, you can borrow against it, even if you have not fully paid your loan. Image: Australian currency (AAP)

Published 26 February 2018 at 11:28am, updated 26 February 2018 at 11:31am
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul