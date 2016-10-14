SBS Filipino

Red Cross calls for more funding to reduce disaster risk

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_570064.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2016 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Red Cross is calling for a change in the approach to natural disasters such as the recent storms across Australia and Hurricane Matthew hitting the Americas. Releasing its World Disasters Report, the charity says the focus needs to be on prevention and resilience, rather than clean up and recovery. Image: : A view of wreckage after Hurricane Mathew hit Haiti (AAP)

Published 14 October 2016 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks