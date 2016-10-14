Red Cross calls for more funding to reduce disaster risk

Published 14 October 2016 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Red Cross is calling for a change in the approach to natural disasters such as the recent storms across Australia and Hurricane Matthew hitting the Americas. Releasing its World Disasters Report, the charity says the focus needs to be on prevention and resilience, rather than clean up and recovery. Image: : A view of wreckage after Hurricane Mathew hit Haiti (AAP)
Published 14 October 2016 at 1:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share