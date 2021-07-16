Rediscovering cinnamon in the Philippines

Finding golden opportunities





In 2017, November Canieso-Yeo, founder of Plantsville Health counted fifty remaining cinnamon trees. Through local government funding they were able to plant 14,133 seedlings in 2019.





In the Philippines there are around 19 endemic species of cinnamon. "Magellan and his men found a tree in Mindanao who the locals called as caiu mana, caui meaning wood and mana meaning sweet."





Highlights





Tina started her blog in 2017 sharing ideas and lessons learned from her small organic home garden, what super foods to plant to maximize her limited space

Her first Cinnamon tree was planted in half drum container

2021 celebrates 75 years of Philippine - Australia Diplomatic Relations







Melbourne based botanist Dr Augustine Doronila adds "history tells us that Spain also became interested in the Philippines because of cinnamon. In the early days cinnamon’s value was equivalent to the price of gold."





During the Spanish period finding cinnamon was like finding an oil field, known as the gold dust of Europe says social entrepreneur November Canieso-Yeo. Her interest in organic farming led her into exploring cinnamon based products.





Cinnamon tree as the Tree of life





Sustainability. Plantsville Health ’s November Canieso-Yeo, Tina to many wanted to help local farmers create a sustainable livelihood while breaking the cycle of harming the environment.





"Maraming reforestation projects in the Philippines but what I noticed was it wasn’t sustainable. As I worked with the local farmers, I realised what they have, they will use so they can support their livelihood."





It was her interest in Kaningag, Philippine cinnamon that led her to do more research, she adds "they didn’t know that Philippine Kaningag is cinnamon, they only way they could earn was to burn it to make charcoal. I looked at products that can make use of cinnamon, we started with the bark."





Like the coconut tree, the cinnamon tree has many by products like the Philippine cinnamon coco sugar, Philippine cinnamon bark chip which is generally boiled for tea and drank as a natural remedy for several ailments like indigestion.





Melbourne University's Dr Augustine Doronila's expertise and guidance was essential in developing cinnamon and lemon grass hand sanitizer Source: N Canieso-Yeo / Plantsville Health





Maximising the cinnamon tree





"We have found ways to use the bark, but not the leaves sayang naman (what a waste)."





Ever determined, she started her research and discovered that the leaves can be distilled. "We sold the cinnamon oil as an essential oil, it was a hit!" says Tina.





However, Tina adds "The hydrosol or aromatic water wasn’t as popular back then."





She had to dispose of her supply or all her efforts will go to waste. She had the aromatic water tested and found that it killed 83% of germs but when she sold them as sanitizers, people were looking for sanitizers that killed 99% of germs.





It was during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that led Tina to an opportunity to work with Melbourne-based scientist Dr Augustine Doronila asking for his assistance in formulating a cinnamon based hand sanitizer.





Another opportunity for growth





January of 2020, Tina joined a group of social entrepreneurs, in an “Impact Boost Camp” as part of the Innovation for Social Impact Partnership (ISIP) project, which is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines and the Philippine Development Foundation (PhilDev), and funded by the Australian Government.





This gave her the opportunity to increase the production of her cinnamon based hand sanitizers through funding from the Australian Embassy in the Philippines, she was able to purchase a bigger distiller.





Ninfa Benitua and family. NInfa leads 350 strong Farmers Federation in Don Salvador Benedicto town, province of Negros Occidental. Source: N Canieso-Yeo





At present, Tina is planning on expanding her market abroad. Everything is still in the exploration and research phase.





"I would really like the Filipinos to know that we have cinnamon here in the Philippines and eventually bring back the cinnamon industry."





In growing her business she says, local farmers who once burned cinnamon trees for charcoal are able to witness how many products can be produced from the tree itself.





"This will encourage them to plant more trees." The support of Dr Augustine Doronila, Plantsville Health’s Scientific adviser is far reaching says Tina.





"The more products we develop, the more the farmers are encouraged. After the lockdown I was able to go up to the mountains and show them the products. They were so amazed. Madami pa lang pwedeng gawin sa dahon na iyon.’





