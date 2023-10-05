While Maria Cardoza dedicated her life to working as a singer in Malaysia to support her husband and son, she remained unaware of the heartbreaking secret that was tearing her family apart. Behind her back, her husband was engaged in an illicit affair with her adopted sister. This betrayal shattered their once-happy family, which led to a painful separation and their son's troubled behaviour.





Amid this turmoil, Maria's resilience led her on a journey to heal her wounded heart. It was a journey that took her far from her past, all the way to Australia, where she unexpectedly found a second chance at love and happiness, allowing her to start a new life and leave behind the painful memories of betrayal that had haunted her for so long.





LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Rediscovering love after the wounds of betrayal SBS Filipino 05/10/2023 32:39 Play