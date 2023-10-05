Rediscovering love after the wounds of betrayal

Maria Cardoza and Peter Green

Maria Cardoza rediscovered love after going through a painful betrayal.

In this heartfelt episode of Love Down Under, we share the story of Maria Cardoza in finding love after going through a painful betrayal, a journey that eventually led her to Australia.

While Maria Cardoza dedicated her life to working as a singer in Malaysia to support her husband and son, she remained unaware of the heartbreaking secret that was tearing her family apart. Behind her back, her husband was engaged in an illicit affair with her adopted sister. This betrayal shattered their once-happy family, which led to a painful separation and their son's troubled behaviour.

Amid this turmoil, Maria's resilience led her on a journey to heal her wounded heart. It was a journey that took her far from her past, all the way to Australia, where she unexpectedly found a second chance at love and happiness, allowing her to start a new life and leave behind the painful memories of betrayal that had haunted her for so long.

Rediscovering love after the wounds of betrayal

05/10/2023
'Love Down Under' is a podcast series on SBS Filipino that explores love, relationships, and family stories."
