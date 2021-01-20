Rediscovering NSW destinations after a rough year

After a year of staying home, the sunny weather and pristine beaches are luring every Australian to go out and enjoy the summer.





While some states are still closed to other states, New South Wales is open for business.











Most caravan parks and campgrounds are open. Museums, galleries and libraries; pubs, clubs and restaurants in line with the public health orders; and compliant outdoor events.





Sydneysider Anthony Tesoro shares his practical tips on how to enjoy a well-deserved break while keeping the people you care about safe and happy.





Plan your trip





Organising a group vacation during a pandemic will require additional planning. But for those willing to put in the work, it is possible.





Sydneysider Anthony Tesoro and eight of his friends were lucky to nab a flight to Byron Bay for a short summer getaway.





“We planned this getaway on October but a lot of things happened since then. The restrictions keep on changing.”





Staying up-to-date on the government's travel guidelines has helped them keep things running smoothly and ensure safe travel for everyone.





“I was anxious because we already paid for the hotel and plane tickets so everyday I check the news and government websites for updates and announcements.”





Prioritise safety measures





Hygiene and social distance guidelines are two main factors to consider.





The Byron Bay area is around 8hr 30min drive north of Sydney and two hours south of Brisbane. You can fly into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport at the southern edge of the region, just over half an hour from the town of Byron Bay.





Upon arrival to the airport, NSW Health officials are screening travellers.





Byron Bay’s airport imposed new strict protocols to protect the local community. The protocols include increased cleaning at touch points, social distancing of 1.5m, having hand sanitation stations at every door and temperature checks.





"They are very strict but we understand that it’s for the safety of everyone.”





Embrace the "new normal"





The group spent three days exploring the North Coast’s spectacular beaches, coastal towns and the iconic Cape Byron Lighthouse for breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.





For Anthony, fun is still possible provided they adhere to certain guidelines.





“There is still social distancing even when you are just sunbathing. Markers are placed everywhere.”





Travel is permitted across the coastal region but everyone needs to continue to take precautions as the risk of COVID-19 remains and outbreaks can occur without warning.





"By continuing to do the right thing we can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and help keep the community safe."





