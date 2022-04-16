Reflections on the true meaning of Holy Week for Filipinos in Australia

Highlights Melbourne-based Software Engineer Nelsie Marabe says the Stations of the Cross is more of an awakening experience that our struggles in this world are nothing compared to Jesus' death on the cross to save us.

Ramil Robledo and his wife Kim are grateful to God for overcoming many trials brought by the pandemic. The young couple has made known their request of having a baby.

The commemoration of Holy Week started in the 15th century through the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem.

Holy Week is an important time of the year for all Christians to commemorate the sacrifices, death of Jesus Christ on the cross, and His resurrection. These also remind them of God's love.





Since the Philippines is known as a Catholic country, this religious event is widely observed by most Filipinos as part of a tradition.





Many Christian cultures have different traditions such as special services, reenactments of Christ's life, His arrest, and crucifixion.





However, Filipino migrants have different means to commemorate this season. The famous in Victoria is the Way of the Cross in Ta Pinu Shrine in Bacchus Marsh.









