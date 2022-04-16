SBS Filipino

Reflections on the true meaning of Holy Week for Filipinos in Australia

Filipinos observed Stations of the Cross in Ta Pinu Shrine in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Source: Nelsie Marabe

Published 16 April 2022 at 8:06pm
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
While adjusting to the diverse culture of Australia, the true meaning of Holy Week is still alive in the hearts of Filipinos.

Highlights
  • Melbourne-based Software Engineer Nelsie Marabe says the Stations of the Cross is more of an awakening experience that our struggles in this world are nothing compared to Jesus' death on the cross to save us.
  • Ramil Robledo and his wife Kim are grateful to God for overcoming many trials brought by the pandemic. The young couple has made known their request of having a baby.
  • The commemoration of Holy Week started in the 15th century through the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem.
Pagninilay sa tunay na kahulugan ng Semana Santa ng mga Pilipino sa Australia

Holy Week is an important time of the year for all Christians to commemorate the sacrifices, death of Jesus Christ on the cross, and His resurrection. These also remind them of God's love.

Since the Philippines is known as a Catholic country, this religious event is widely observed by most Filipinos as part of a tradition.

Many Christian cultures have different traditions such as special services, reenactments of Christ's life, His arrest, and crucifixion. 

However, Filipino migrants have different means to commemorate this season. The famous in Victoria is the Way of the Cross in Ta Pinu Shrine in Bacchus Marsh.

 

