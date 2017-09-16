Refugee school student program awarded for excellence

Chester Hill High School's "Refugee Welcome Program" helps students, some of whom have suffered unimaginable hardship in their home countries, prepare for high school, via its Intensive English Centre.
Published 16 September 2017 at 11:31am, updated 16 September 2017 at 11:33am
By Matt Connellan
Source: SBS
A Sydney school has been recognised for its innovative program to help refugee students thrive. Image: Students at Chester Hill High School (SBS)
