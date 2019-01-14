Refugee teen-ager Saudi woman, accepted in Canada

Rahaf Mohammad Alqunun in Bangkok Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2019 at 12:28pm, updated 14 January 2019 at 12:31pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An 18-year-old Saudi woman - who fled alleged abuse by her family - is on her way to a new life in Canada after she was granted asylum.
Published 14 January 2019 at 12:28pm, updated 14 January 2019 at 12:31pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share