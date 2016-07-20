Refugees and asylum seeker: In the eyes of a detention officer

In this feature, Cybelle Diones also interviews two ordinary Filipino Australia who express their personal views about the refugees and asylum seekers.
Published 20 July 2016 at 1:41pm, updated 20 July 2016 at 1:51pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A former detention officer, who for the sake of anonymity requested to be called Mr. Juan, talks about his experience dealing with refugees and asylum seeker. He shares their feelings, living in the detention centre. Image: asylum seekers (AAP)
Published 20 July 2016 at 1:41pm, updated 20 July 2016 at 1:51pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share