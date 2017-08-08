Refugees and the struggle for jobs in the region

Published 8 August 2017 at 11:41am, updated 8 August 2017 at 12:02pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Ramon Carpo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many of the 12,000 extra humanitarian refugees Australia has been taking outside its usual annual intake are relocating to regional areas around Australia. Image: Green Connect staffers Emmanuel Bakenga and Jess Moore (SBS)
Published 8 August 2017 at 11:41am, updated 8 August 2017 at 12:02pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Ramon Carpo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New South Wales' Illawarra region is one of them.
The area has already been grappling with high unemployment, and the refugees are among those struggling to find a job.