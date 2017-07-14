It's one less thing for refugees to worry about, as Matt Connellan reports.
Refugees can now get free catch-up vaccinations
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:36am
By Matt Connellan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Catch-up vaccinations are now available to refugees of all ages under Australia's National Immunisation Program. Image: (left to right) Dr Fatin Toma, Alice Ewaz, Arman and Andre, and Ayad Ewaz (SBS)
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:36am
By Matt Connellan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share